Flasher’s boys basketball team is playing well to start the season with a 4-2 record, and those two losses have come by a combined four points.

A big reason for the Bulldogs’ success is junior guard Javin Friesz, who is averaging about 30 points per game. Friesz is great on the offensive end, but head coach Brian Nieuwsma says it’s what he does defensively that sets him apart. His defense is helping elevate the team, and in turn creates even better offense.

“He’s very creative and can score the basketball, so we try to incorporate everyone as best we can and try to move the ball around and try to be multiple,” Bulldogs’ Head Coach Brian Nieuwsma said. “There’s times when he gets going that it’s like, ‘let’s try and feed it to him a little bit and try and ride this.’ The guys thrive off that energy.”

The Bulldogs return to the court for an out of region game against Strasburg-Zeeland Friday night.