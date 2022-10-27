The Aggies moved on to the second round of playoffs after defeating Bowman County 38-13. But this week they might face their toughest test of the season in the 9-1 Titans, whose only loss was by three points at Beulah.

With both offenses averaging at least 40 points a game, the Aggies are preparing for a physical battle on the gridiron.

“It all starts with our guys up front understanding what we are facing and when they are on different fronts and what the schematics are that we are seeing up front. The better those guys understand what they are doing and the more battles they can win the better opportunities our skilled players get and better looks if we win those battles up front, Larry Sandy, Head Coach, said.

While Velva has the home-field advantage it all boils down to who’s most ready to play.

“Some teams have to travel a long way and they have tired legs we get to sleep in and wake up in the morning and go out there and play,” Hank Bodine, Sophomore RB/LB, said.

“It’s not really any different than playing anywhere you just have to come out and play either way,” Ben Schepp, Sophomore QB/DB, said.

With being a dominant team all season Sandy saif the players know teams are gunning for them in the postseason and the preparation started in the off-season.

“It’s all about expectations and those expectations being realistic but at the same time you still have to come to prove yourself week in and week out and this week we face a really really stiff challenge with Dickinson Trinity coming into town,” Sandy said.

“Yeah just not worrying about how high the game is and just worrying about executing,” Bodine said.

The Aggies host the Titans Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.