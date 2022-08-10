A Class B playoff team from last season is Bottineau, making a move from 9-man up to 11B.

The Braves are coming off a semifinal loss last year against LaMoure.

A focus this season is re-working the offense with new plays after making the jump to 11-man.

“It got a lot of players excited to keep going, we want to get back there and further this year. So work hard and get back,” Ryder Pollman, Senior Quarterback, said.

“We built a good culture last year, last year’s seniors led us really well and now we are going to show people that it wasn’t just a fluke we were winning in 9-man we are going to carry that over to 11-man this year and be really successful,” Gabe Glasner, Senior Offensive Lineman/Linebacker, said.