Football: Century's Andrew Leingang announces commitment to Kansas State

Sports

Century Patriots’ offensive lineman Andrew Leingang will trade out his red, white and blue for purple and white after this season. Leingang announced his verbal commitment to Kansas State University on social media Sunday.

“I am happy and pleased to announce my commitment to Kansas State University to continue my athletic and academic career,” Leingang wrote in a post on Twitter. “I am grateful to God who has blessed me with such a great support system around me including my family, coaches, teammates, and friends.”

Leingang is a three star offensive lineman, according to 247sports.com. The Century stand out holds six power five college offers, and nearly 20 college football offers all together.

Leingang and the Century Patriots open the season on Saturday against Legacy in a game that will be nationally televised.

