Divide County Football earned a bye week for the first round of 9-man playoffs, but that hasn’t stopped them from preparing for a rematch from the regular season.

The Maroons are focused on going back to the basics and making sure everyone was getting the reps they need…knowing teams are going to be gunning for them.

Co-head coach Nate Nelson said they were able to groom many of their younger guys to get ready for the post-season.

“Not necessarily doing scheme specific to one team you just go out there and work on a little bit of everything and run some drills and try to get better. We wanted to get better this week we wanted to spend time with our younger guys getting them better as well because we don’t have anymore JV games left and it’s important you bring those younger guys along in the playoffs as well so just looking at getting better every week,” Nelson said.

The Maroons host Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn Saturday, Oct. 22 kick off is at 2 p.m.