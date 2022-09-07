The Hornets enter this week with a record of 1-2 looking to end a 2-game losing streak.

One of those losses includes a 48-8 defeat in week two at the hands of the L-E-M Cardinals. This season they have only four seniors leading the team compared to 15 a year ago.

Team leaders said they’re hoping to help the younger guys learn from the good and bad from the first few games.

“We show up to everything. We’re teaching them, we know they’re going to make mistakes and we are here to teach them and get them ready,” Brock Fike, Senior TE/OLB, said.

“Pushing them at practice trying to help them along make sure, try to limit their mistakes that’s the big thing,” Gabe Allmaras, Senior WR/MLB, said.