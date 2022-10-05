The Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers are on a four-game win streak after dropping their first two games of the season.

Head Coach Taylor Teske said he is impressed with how the team bounced back after the first two weeks. Heading into Friday’s matchup against Ray Powers Lake they are focusing on limiting big plays defensively.

“We’ve been working on pursuit mostly just in case he does get outside. Containment we don’t want to get up field and miss any tackles so we got to make sure we take any opportunity and play good with it,” Logan Rist, Junior RB/Free Safety, said.

The Lakers are back home Friday when they host the Outlaws, due to referee availability, the game kicks off early at 4 p.m.