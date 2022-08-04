NDHSAA Football teams returned to the practice field Thursday ahead of the first night of games on August 19.

With opening night of the season right around the corner, players and coaches are excited to be back on the gridiron.

“It’s so hot right now but guys are working hard out here already and it’s been a great summer already just getting guys going through off-season workouts but the first day of practice there is nothing like it,” Connor Hill, Surrey Head Coach, said.

“The guys are ecstatic I think we are all ready for the start and first game. We are putting the work in during practice and we’re ready to go,” Brett McKay, Senior Linebacker Bishop Ryan, said.