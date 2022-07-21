(KXNET) — The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday that they have officially signed former North Dakota State wide receiver, Christian Watson, to a rookie contract.

Watson was the final rookie from the Packer’s draft class to officially sign a contract with the team.

According to Over the Cap, Watson’s contract is a four-year deal worth $9,241,020, with a cap hit this season of $705,000.

The NDSU alum was the seventh wide receiver taken in the 2022 NFL Draft when he was taken by the Packers with the 34th overall pick in the 2nd round.

Rookies report for Packers training camp on Friday, June 22, and the team’s first preseason game where we may get our first look at Watson in action is scheduled for August 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.