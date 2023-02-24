Friday night marked the final Frenzy of the season, and it was headlined by postseason hockey and basketball action!

Boys’ State Hockey:

SemifinalsGrand Forks Red River6West Fargo Sheyenne3Final
SemifinalsFargo Davies0Fargo South-Shanley4Final
ConsolationJamestown4Minot2Final
ConsolationLegacy3Century4Final

Girls’ Basketball Region Championships:

Region 1Central Cass69Northern Cass49Final
Region 3Linton-HMB41Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier38Final

Boys’ Basketball:

District 11Rugby70Drake-Anamoose36Final
District 11Velva65Nedrose35Final
District 11Bottineau52TGU54Final
District 12Bishop Ryan67Berthold32Final
District 12Our Redeemer’s64Surrey32Final
District 12Des Lacs-Burlington81Glenburn23Final
District 12M-L-S57South Prairie24Final
District 16Kenmare-Bowbells63Tioga50Final
District 16Divide County66Ray29Final
Regular season gameWilton-Wing65Shiloh Christian73Final
WDA Play-inTurtle Mountain71St. Mary’s66Final

Women’s College Basketball:

UMary79Wayne State72Final