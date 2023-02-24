Friday night marked the final Frenzy of the season, and it was headlined by postseason hockey and basketball action!
Boys’ State Hockey:
|Semifinals
|Grand Forks Red River
|6
|West Fargo Sheyenne
|3
|Final
|Semifinals
|Fargo Davies
|0
|Fargo South-Shanley
|4
|Final
|Consolation
|Jamestown
|4
|Minot
|2
|Final
|Consolation
|Legacy
|3
|Century
|4
|Final
Girls’ Basketball Region Championships:
|Region 1
|Central Cass
|69
|Northern Cass
|49
|Final
|Region 3
|Linton-HMB
|41
|Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier
|38
|Final
Boys’ Basketball:
|District 11
|Rugby
|70
|Drake-Anamoose
|36
|Final
|District 11
|Velva
|65
|Nedrose
|35
|Final
|District 11
|Bottineau
|52
|TGU
|54
|Final
|District 12
|Bishop Ryan
|67
|Berthold
|32
|Final
|District 12
|Our Redeemer’s
|64
|Surrey
|32
|Final
|District 12
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|81
|Glenburn
|23
|Final
|District 12
|M-L-S
|57
|South Prairie
|24
|Final
|District 16
|Kenmare-Bowbells
|63
|Tioga
|50
|Final
|District 16
|Divide County
|66
|Ray
|29
|Final
|Regular season game
|Wilton-Wing
|65
|Shiloh Christian
|73
|Final
|WDA Play-in
|Turtle Mountain
|71
|St. Mary’s
|66
|Final
Women’s College Basketball:
|UMary
|79
|Wayne State
|72
|Final