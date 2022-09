The Class B state tournament is just a few weeks away and players and teams are making their push to qualify to play in Minot.

Mohall Invite Individual Results:

Lauryn Keller (DLB) 80- qualified for Class B State Tournament

Leila Christianson (DLB) 92

Mckenna Mau (Kenmare/Bowbells) 92

Avery Ellis (Stanley) 93

Ava Wallin (Tioga) 94

Mohall Invite Team Results:

Des Lacs-Burlington 382

Kenmare/Bowbells 419

Parshall/Newtown 434

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 476

Stanley 483