This week golfers from across the state will compete for the Class A state title.

The Minot High school golf team qualified for the team competition and two golfers from the newly formed Minot North team qualified as individuals.

Heading into the state tournament head Coach Scott Foltz said playing in Jamestown three times already this season they know how to work the course.

“It’s a course where you need to land in front of the green and let it roll onto the green you don’t want to be aggressive and the kids learned that lesson the first time we were there and they’ve grown from it,” Foltz said.

And Emersyn Kopp and Kinzy Welstad they are excited to be a part of building a culture for what Sentinels golf will be.

“It was really fun to know that we are the first ones, Welstad said.

“It’s cool after being separated my goal was to qualify individually and it’s just good to do that and then be able to play as a Freshman, Kopp said.