Mandan golf has consistently competed as one of the top two teams in the WDA all season, and they’re hoping to continue the upward trend with postseason play on the horizon.

The Braves are led by Anna Huettl, who is seen as one of the top golfers in the state, but in three of the last four meets Mandan has had three girls finish in the top ten. The team hopes they can maintain that consistency and compete for its first ever WDA title.

“I’m really excited,” junior Anna Huettl said. “I know a lot of the girls still have some improving to do, but their games are coming around and a lot of them worked hard over the summer. I think it’s showing in the past few tournaments that we’re right up, and we can play with any team in the WDA or throughout the whole state.”

Mandan and the other WDA teams have just two meets remaining before regionals in Jamestown on September 26.