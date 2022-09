The high school girls’ golf season is in full swing as teams compete leading up to the state tournament next month. Rugby hosted several Region 4 teams on Wednesday.

Team Scores:

1. Rugby Panthers 403

2. Bottineau Stars 449

3. Velva Aggies 451

4. Northern Lights Badgers 458

5. Nedrose Cardinals 459

Individual Scores:

1. Libby Dulmage (Rugby) 82

2. Carmen Elick (Northern Lights) 88

3. Ashley Dibble (Rugby) 98

4. Meadow Roberts (Nedrose) 98

5, Marly Santjer (Rugby) 105