It’s a busy week on the ice for WDA teams, Century opened their season against West Fargo while Legacy hosted Fargo North for their first game.
|Century Patriots
|6
|West Fargo Packers
|3
|Final
|Legacy Sabers
|2
|Fargo North Spartans
|3
|Final
by: Adeena Balthazor
Posted:
Updated:
