Minot Minotauros goalie Lawton Zacher announced he committed to Brown University.

In his first season with Minot he has recorded a 6-1 record in 7 starts and leads all rookie goalies with a .947 save percentage.

And in his most recent start got his first career shut out.

“It’s super exciting I’ve wanted to go to an Ivy League since I was little and it’s probably the reason I started taking hockey so seriously. Had a great support system Coach mentioned our D-core is super strong but we got forwards like Joe Westlund blocking probably five shots a game which is super helpful coming from the point and I’ve been helped out by the offense scoring a lot of goals as well,” Lawton said.