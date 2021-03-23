HS Baseball: Minot has goal of winning state title after coming short in 2019

The Minot Magicians Baseball team is back in action after a year hiatus, but they have big goals this season.

“The three coming back for us as Minot High are ones that we are going to put the weight on their shoulders a little bit,” said head coach Pete Stenberg.

The Magi have a lot of younger players on the roster this season and Coach Stenberg is working on building their confidence for the varsity level.

“Forget about the negativity of the game and just put things behind you and try getting better the next time,” added Coach Stenberg. “You will get another opportunity to field the ball or another at-bat and you just want to improve on the previous one.

“We just come out here during practice, as we are going through plays we just boost them up,” said senior infielder Kaleb Bellew. “We just say, ‘Hey good play’ and we tell them what to fix and we just tell them to keep their heads up.”

With the missed season last year, many of the players put in work during summer baseball to improve their skills — which could benefit them this season.

“It was really important because we been just offseason and a lot of kids in high school don’t want to do anything in the offseason but summer ball kept us going, and we kept our bodies in shape and we’re ready for this season,” said Bellew.

Stenberg is excited about the possibilities of this team and they feel an X-factor this season will be their speed.

“It’s important, especially if you play small game, if you bunt, maybe you can steal and stuff like that and then defense, it’s really important too. So speed is a huge factor,” said senior outfielder Chase Burke.

The Magi are looking to win a state title this year after coming so close in 2019 but they know pitching and defense will be key.

“We got to be able to throw strikes and play the defense solid. There is going to be tough plays to make out on the field but we just want to make the routine ones day in and day out,” said Stenberg.

Minot takes on Century in a double header on April 8.