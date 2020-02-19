HS Basketball: WDA teams battle with a week left in the regular season

It was a big Tuesday, as teams jockeyed for position in the WDA standings with one week left in the regular season.

Bismarck hosted Mandan, where the Braves Girls got the road win, while the Bismarck boys took their match up.

Over at Century, it was a close game for a while between the Patriots and St. Mary’s, but the Patriots girls ended up with the win. The Century boys completed the sweep of St. Mary’s with a win on senior night.

Legacy had a big match up with Jamestown, where the girls took down the Blue Jays. On the boys side, Legacy was tied at halftime with the one seed, but fell 75-65.