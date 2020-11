Here is the full highlights

The Class A state championship game kicked off at 8:10 this morning and the Lisbon Broncos came to play, jumping out to a 12-0 lead.

The Broncos rushing attack gave Langdon Cardinals defense problems in the first half. Langdon made half time adjustments to slow down the Broncos offense, and they scored 14 unanswered points in the second half.

The Cardinals were led by Seniors Grant and Simon Romfo, giving them their 3rd straight title with a 42-28 win.