(KXNET) — Linton-HMB boys basketball coach Dan Carr reached a career milestone Monday night that no one else in North Dakota has ever achieved. Carr earned his 800th career win as a head coach.

Carr’s Linton-HMB Lions defeated LaMoure-Litchville-Marion in overtime in the region three tournament by a score of 51-50 for him to earn the 800th win.

Carr already owns the record for the most wins for a basketball coach in North Dakota history.

He has 764 career wins in North Dakota, but Carr totaled 36 wins in his other three seasons as a coach in Belgrade, Minnesota. Carr’s total career record now sits at 800-275, which is good for a win percentage of .744.

In Carr’s 41 years at Linton-HMB he has won three state titles, 11 region tournament championships, and 20 district tournament titles.

Carr was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.