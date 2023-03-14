(KXNET) — It’s hard to find a career more impressive than Linton’s Dan Carr, the winningest basketball coach in North Dakota history, who’s gone on a 44 year climb to 801 total wins.

I asked Carr what the number 800 means to him, if anything and he said, “Well sure it does. Players have goals, coaches have goals. It’s just a milestone, but it’s important that we reflect

upon all those people who got us here. All those fine young men that played for us. It’s a lot of special times, and it’s not just me. It’s our community, our program.”

Carr has done it all, completing two undefeated seasons, three state championships, and hundreds of wins along the way, but his former players say his greatest strength is the ability to adapt.

“From the 80s to the 90s to the 2000s to now he’s had to evolve his coaching style every single decade really, and he’s successfully done that,” former Linton guard Tanner Purintun said.

Carr has seen more change than most coaches will ever experience from the invention of the three-point line, to the addition of the shot clock.

“Well if you want to win you have to adapt,” Carr explained.

He’s still found success along the way.

Dennis Beck (former player – 1981-1984): “You know, I guess his teams have learned how to evolve and learned how to play with what you have, and the three point shot is a big part of the game,” former Linton forward Dennis Beck said. “Back then it wasn’t really that important, and most teams didn’t rely on it.”

No matter how much the game has changed, a lot still remains the same, like Carr winning his second straight state title in overtime in 1985, which is the same way the he got win number 800.

Though the number 800 is magical none of those have ever been taken for granted.

“I was coaching and I wasn’t real excited on how we played,” Carr’s son Kyle, a former player and assistant coach under Dan, said. “He was all excited, and I’m like we probably should’ve beat them by 20 or 30 and he goes, ‘You don’t know when the next one’s coming.'”

The wins have come and gone, but the way Carr has impacted athletes off the court is never changing, always putting his players first, even while needing heart surgery with his wife fighting cancer.

“I don’t know, I had started with those kids and I didn’t want them to be without a coach that year,” Dan said. “I wanted to finish it out, so I did. So they told me I’d never coach again, but that was six years ago.”

At 801 wins his record may never be broken, but Carr’s not completely ready to call it a career.

“I’m not worried about our program in the least,” Carr explained. “I know that they’ll do a great job with it to keep things rolling, but I wouldn’t mind tagging along for a while.”