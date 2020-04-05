Maria Moore signs with Dakota College at Bottineau

Dakota College at Bottineau has announced the signing of Mandan basketball player Maria Moore.

Moore was part of this years Braves’ team that made it to the third place game of the Class A girls state tournament averaging 7.4 points per game and 3.2 rebounds during her senior season. On the defensive end she had 34 steals and 10 blocks.

Ladyjacks head coach Wayne Johnson says he’s excited to see her excel on both ends of the court next season. He says Moore’s contributions at a high level in high school will help her at the next level.