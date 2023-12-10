BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz has announced that he will soon be resigning to accept a coaching position with another Division I university playing at the FBS level.

Entz joined NDSU in 2014 as the Bison’s defensive coordinator, and became their head coach for five seasons from 2019 to 2023 — during which he maintained a 60-10 record.

During his stay at NDSU, Entz has been part of a total of six national championships — including two as the school’s head coach in 2019 and 2021. In both of these years, he was selected FCS National Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches.

Entz will continue coaching the Bison through the FCS playoffs. Following his departure, a search will begin immediately for NDSU’s next head football coach.