Minot High’s swim team captured its 31st state title in program history on Saturday. The win gives the Magicians six straight state championships.
|1. Minot
|331
|2. Bismarck
|258
|3. Century
|230
|4. Fargo Davies
|205
|5. Grand Forks
|201.5
by: Luke Gamble
