FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Josh Bannan’s 27 points helped Montana defeat North Dakota State 82-75 on Saturday night.

Bannan was 11-of-16 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) for the Grizzlies (5-5). Brandon Whitney scored 22 points while going 8 of 10 and 6-7 from the free-throw line. Dickinson High School graduate and North Dakota native Aanen Moody was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 6 -6 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds.

Boden Skunberg led the way for the Bison (2-9) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Grant Nelson added 19 points and six rebounds for North Dakota State. In addition, Jacari White had 15 points and two steals.

NDSU plays Waldorf University on Sunday.