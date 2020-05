NASCAR became one of the first professional sports to have a live event today, and how sports could look for the near future.

There were no fans in the stands at Darlington Raceway today. Crews and media were limited to help follow social distancing guidelines. Kevin Harvick would win after leading 159 laps, which gives him career win number 50.

NASCAR will be back at Darlington Wednesday before heading to Charlotte next weekend as part of a shortened schedule.