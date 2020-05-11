Senior athletes say thank you on Mother’s Day

We couldn’t let mother’s day get by without recognizing a few of the great moms across the state

This is for all of the moms who have spent hours at the field, in the gym or in the car going to games. We have a few seniors who wanted to say thank you for everything.

“Thank you mom for always being there for me and supporting me in all my activities,” Beulah track senior Tia Horning said. “I am very thankful to have a mom like you.”

“You hold our family together, and you always support me in everything I do in my life,” Bowman golf senior Andrew Narum said.

“Thanks mom for your endless love and support,” Hettinger-Scranton track senior Alyssa Andress said. “Through all of life’s ups and downs you have been right beside me. You are one of the most caring, compassionate and loving people I’ve ever met. I’m grateful to get to call you my mom, and I love you.”

“Thank you mom for always being there for me, being the best mom anybody could ever ask for,” Grant County-Flasher track senior Greg Greicar said. “It really means a lot. You’re always being supportive and cheering me on through my athletic events.”

“Thanks mom for everything you do for me and being my biggest role model,” Central McLean softball senior Kassidee Logsdon said. “I don’t know what I’d do without you. Happy mother’s day to all the other beautiful ladies out there.”