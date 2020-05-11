Senior athletes say thank you on Mother’s Day

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We couldn’t let mother’s day get by without recognizing a few of the great moms across the state

This is for all of the moms who have spent hours at the field, in the gym or in the car going to games. We have a few seniors who wanted to say thank you for everything.

“Thank you mom for always being there for me and supporting me in all my activities,” Beulah track senior Tia Horning said. “I am very thankful to have a mom like you.”

“You hold our family together, and you always support me in everything I do in my life,” Bowman golf senior Andrew Narum said.

“Thanks mom for your endless love and support,” Hettinger-Scranton track senior Alyssa Andress said. “Through all of life’s ups and downs you have been right beside me. You are one of the most caring, compassionate and loving people I’ve ever met. I’m grateful to get to call you my mom, and I love you.”

“Thank you mom for always being there for me, being the best mom anybody could ever ask for,” Grant County-Flasher track senior Greg Greicar said. “It really means a lot. You’re always being supportive and cheering me on through my athletic events.”

“Thanks mom for everything you do for me and being my biggest role model,” Central McLean softball senior Kassidee Logsdon said. “I don’t know what I’d do without you. Happy mother’s day to all the other beautiful ladies out there.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Vinyl Taco Walk Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vinyl Taco Walk Out"

Putting off Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Putting off Surgery"

Robert One Minute 5-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-10"

ATA Martial Arts Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATA Martial Arts Open"

Mother's Day Exclusive: celebrating foster moms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day Exclusive: celebrating foster moms"

Minot City Council Makes Big Decision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council Makes Big Decision"

Mother's Day Deal at the Zoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day Deal at the Zoo"

Minot Public Schools Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Public Schools Graduation"

MSU Virtual Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Virtual Week"

Case Numbers Update May 10th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update May 10th"

S.D. Checkpoint Controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "S.D. Checkpoint Controversy"

Foster Pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Pets"

Robert One Minute 5-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-9"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-9-20"

Golf Spring Championships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Spring Championships"

Zoo Opens in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo Opens in Bismarck"

Stanley Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley Baseball"

Biker Clubs Give 6-year-old Unforgettable Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biker Clubs Give 6-year-old Unforgettable Birthday"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge