Four Shiloh Christian School athletes signed their letters of intent on Friday to continue playing sports at the college level.

Skyhawks’ quarterback Joey Desir signed with Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern won the 2022 NAIA National Championship.

Darrick Even will also stay on the gridiron for college after signing to play with Dakota State University. The Trojans went 6-4 last season.

Hannah Westin will continue to run at the next level, signing with the University of Mary to run both track and cross country. The Marauders have a strong history with distance athletes.

Caitlyn Dannenfelzer is on her way to North Dakota State College of Sciences to continue playing softball. Dannenfelzer was a part of the Bismarck High 2022 state championship team.