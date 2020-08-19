Soccer: Bismarck shuts out Jamestown; Legacy ties Century

Night one of high school soccer was full of action featuring the defending state champions and a cross-town rivalry.

In game one, the Bismarck Demons went up 1-0 less than four minutes into the game, but didn’t notch their second goal until after the half. The Demons went on to score five goals in the second half, including Owen Haase’s hat trick, to win 6-0.

In game two, the Century Patriots and Legacy Sabers battled for possession the entire first half. Both teams had scoring opportunities, but the boys in goal held strong. Both teams scored a goal in the second half to end in a 1-1 draw.

