Both UMary and Minot State soccer were back at home on Sunday. The Mauraders looked to stay perfect on the season while hosting the University of Minnesota Duluth. In Minot, the Beavers looked for their first win of the season playing St. Cloud State.

Scores:

UMary Mauraders 1, University of Minnesota Duluth 1

Minot State Beavers 1, St. Cloud State Huskies 0