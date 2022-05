It took all seven innings, but top seeded Dickinson survived on Friday to automatically advance to the state tournament. Bismarck handled business differently, winning in a 12-0 shutout to punch its ticket to state.

WDA Scores:

Dickinson (1), Jamestown (0) – State qualifier

Bismarck (12), Century (0) – State qualifier

Legacy (12), Williston (1) – Elimination game

Minot (13), Mandan (2) – Elimination game