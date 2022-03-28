Class B softball is 11 days away from its first pitch of the season. Bishop Ryan is getting ready for its first game with some new players and a new head coach.

Head Coach Chase Lee is in his first year as the head coach for the Lions. After last season they lost most of their girls due to graduation so this season is all about rebuilding.

Lee added one of the main focuses is improving their pitching status.

“We don’t have a returning pitcher from last year so that’s something we really need to focus on,” Lee said. “So that will take a little bit longer but as we go through the season I know what I’ve seen so far is that everybody’s here, they are working hard and they are ready to go and they are willing to put the work in so I anticipate that being something that we build on throughout the year.”



The Lions open their season on the road when they travel to Rugby on April 8.