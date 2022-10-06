Several WDA teams return to duals this week leading up to the Marney Shirley Invite in Jamestown this weekend. Minot hosted Mandan on Thursday.
|Minot Majettes
|132
|Mandan Braves
|53
|Final
by: Adeena Balthazor
