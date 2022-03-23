The Magicians are off and running preparing for the 2022 season. Head Coach Drew Hysjulien said this season they have about 140 athletes, one of his bigger teams in recent years.

With that depth, the Maji have options for who meets the best fit.

“Brek Thompson in the sprints and jumps has state experience. Oscar Hultz ran really well. Grant Shaeffer, those are just to name a few names,” Hysjulien said. “If I’m honest I have a lot of guys who are running at that fast level and that’s why we’re looking to get into meets so we can see where exactly these guys are at.”

For Senior Sprinter Brek Thompson he said he added some new training in the off-season to help with conditioning.

“I worked a lot with swimming and a lot of underwater stuff to help build my endurance and help with my lung capacity. I also did steam rooms and stuff like that,” Thompson said.

While the team goal is to make it to the state meet, Senior Runner Oscar Hultz is just looking forward to what the distance runners do as a group.

“One thing we can look forward to especially in the distance group is we have so many guys that are hitting those splits that we need to hit in the relays and I think our 4×8 can be something as a team really look forward to,” Hultz said.