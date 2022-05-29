The University of Mary is the home to a new national championship, and it’s the second of its kind for one athlete.

D’Andra Morris won her second NCAA title in triple jump over the weekend after jumping 42’9.75.” This championship comes after Morris won the indoor title just a few months ago, and already broke the NSIC conference record in outdoor.

Morris is originally from Jamaica and is a fifth year senior, so she’s been through a lot to reach the top of the podium, and she doesn’t take it for granted.

“I don’t think I’ve fully grasped it yet, so when I do I’ll let you know,” Morris said. “It really means a lot to my family and the school, so I’m very happy that I did something for the school. My dad is always having high hopes for me. I’m not sure why, because I don’t have the same hopes, but he knew that I could do it and that’s the type of confidence I needed going into the competition. So I’m glad that I could do that for him.”