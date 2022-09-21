The Dakota College at Bottineau team looked to get back in the win column on Wednesday.

They had a conference rematch against Bismarck State which they lost to earlier in the season.

Head Coach Valerie Rivera said she is preaching getting off to a fast start during games all year.

“We try to emphasize that we have to play from point 0-0 right away as soon as the set starts we play. We have to pounce on the teams that we can get a head of right away because volleyball is such a momentum game and if you give a team and glips of chance where they think okay we can definitely compete definitely play with this team,” Rivera said.