Volleyball district tournaments wrap up Monday, Oct. 31 with teams battling to keep their season alive and move on to the region tournaments.

In the District 11 tournament in Drake, the Bottineau Stars avoided an upset against Newburg-Westhope on Friday, Oct. 28.

Down in every set, the Stars fought back to win the match 3 sets to 1 thanks to Kylie Simpson finishing with 21 kills.

Head Coach Rebecca Moen said they are excited to make it to the championship but need to clean up their game in order to get the title.

“Continue doing what we do well with setting up our offense and our players that are hitting hard. Work together, mentally let things go and move onto the next play and never give up on each other and themselves,” Moen said.

“We are just so excited to go to the district championship I’ve never been to one so I’m excited to do it with this team that I grew up with and grew up maturing with too for sure,” Simpson said.