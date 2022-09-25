The Dakota College at Bottineau volleyball team has just over a month left in the regular season. The Ladyjacks are currently 3-4 against MonDak conference teams.

After losing Freshman outside hitter Bella Klee early in the year to a season-ending injury head coach Valerie Rivera is pleased with how her girls have adjusted to their new roles. Klee played in only 4 games before her injury scoring 45 points.

They have a stacked lineup with a sophomore-heavy roster where they can call on anyone any day.

“This year it feels like we have the ability to change anybody and we can go smoothly and there is no hesitation or no setback to it. It’s a true showing of my sophomores and a true showing of this team to understand and buy in that we all have a role to play and if you want to play you will develop into that role,” Rivera said.



The Ladyjacks are back on the court Tuesday, October 4th when they host North Dakota State College of Science. The game time is 7 p.m.