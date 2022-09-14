The Dakota College at Bottineau Volleyball team looks to keep the wins coming Wednesday.

The Ladyjacks are currently 3-2 before facing Dawson Community College. Heading into this contest they’re focused on starting fast and limiting the number of mental mistakes they make.

“Immediately start right away ’cause last night we got away from Miles a bit a took a lead but we struggled a bit in certain rotations in means of serve recieve and that was just a lack of communicating on our end. We are still learning our seams and learning who is comfortable taking certain serves or certain seams,” Valerie Rivera, Head Coach, said.

Score:

Dakota College at Bottineau Ladyjacks 3, Dawson Community College 2