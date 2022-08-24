We are just four days away from high school volleyball games returning to the court. The Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers look to build off last season’s momentum with an eighth-place finish in 2021.

After losing key playmakers from that team like Emily DeGree and Krysta Berard, returners know exactly what they need to improve on to fill the gaps in the lineup.

“I think this year it will be more confident and just to push through those hard games especially when we are up against teams that are ranked higher than we are just to keep our confidence up,” Laney Wahus- Senior Setter, said.

“Definitely this year with our team especially we don’t have all the height so we’re gonna have to work to play smarter not necessarily have the harder hits or the tallest block but the placement and being smart where we put it and how we get it over the net is definitely going to be a factor,” Kaeyln Bachmeier, Senior Libero, said.