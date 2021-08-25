Volleyball: Lewis & Clark preparing for weekend tournament

Several high school volleyball teams are gearing up for big tournaments this weekend. One of those teams is the Lewis & Clark Bombers.

They will be playing in the Coal Country Invitational this Saturday August 28 at Beulah High school.

Head Coach Sabrina Jenson said leading up to the tournament they are going back to the basics.

“We’ve been working on a lot of fundamental skills working on our conditioning stuff, taking it day by day,” Jenson said. “This week we are going to get into our defense get into a little bit of offensive plays and hopefully we are ready for game time by the time the season comes.”

Lewis & Clark will kick off pool play Saturday at 9 a.m. playing against the Lisbon Broncos.