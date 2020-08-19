Volleyball: Shiloh Christian looking to plug in the holes this preseason

Volleyball practices are underway this week, including the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks.

Tuesday marks the first day of practice, and head coach Tricia Sorensen will have a bunch of holes to fill, including hitters on the outside and middle. These next few weeks will be important to see which freshman players can step up and play at the varsity level this season.

“We have some key holes to replace this year and so it was a lot of excitement to see we’re going to be a pretty young team. So excited to get in the gym, get that development going and just having our tryouts seeing who’s going to fit where.”

Shiloh opens their season at home with Hazen on August 29th.