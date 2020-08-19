Volleyball: Shiloh Christian looking to plug in the holes this preseason

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Volleyball practices are underway this week, including the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks.

Tuesday marks the first day of practice, and head coach Tricia Sorensen will have a bunch of holes to fill, including hitters on the outside and middle. These next few weeks will be important to see which freshman players can step up and play at the varsity level this season.

“We have some key holes to replace this year and so it was a lot of excitement to see we’re going to be a pretty young team. So excited to get in the gym, get that development going and just having our tryouts seeing who’s going to fit where.”

Shiloh opens their season at home with Hazen on August 29th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

How the fire tornado is formed

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/19

Wednesday's Forecast: Hot and flirting with record highs

NDC AUG 19

Northwoods League

WDA Golf

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

WDA Soccer

100 Years Women's Suffrage

Voting Locations

Lunch Money Drive

Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Hazen Water Tower

1-on-1 With Hospitals

Picking Potatoes

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/18

Minot Recycling

Dakota Attitude

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/18

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & hot with a small chance for storms

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss