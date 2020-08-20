Volleyball: St. Mary’s adjusting under new head coach

The St Mary’s Saints volleyball team is entering this season with a new head coach.

Erica Trom is taking over after former head coach Kyle Kuether, who left to become BSC’s coach. Although the Saints have spent less than a week practicing, Trom says the team is adjusting well, and she’s taking advantage of everyone having to adjust to the new normal when it comes to sports.

“It’s kind of a chaos year already,” head coach Erica Trom said. “So it’s kind of nice to have my first year be chaos because everybody’s in chaos and not just me. But it’s going to be really exciting.”

The Saints open their season at Jamestown on September 1st.

