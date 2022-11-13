The field of eight for the Class A volleyball state tournament this week has been set. Four teams from the east and four from the west will meet in Bismarck to compete to be the champions.

One of those teams that secured their spot out of the west is the St. Mary’s Saints. They defeated Dickinson in a hard-fought five sets.

The Saints return to the state tournament for back-to-back years. After not winning a game there last season, they are returning to the basics before the 3 most important days of the season.

“Lots of drills. It’s going to be a long three days in state so it’s working on the ability to not be tired and condition and make sure we’re ready for those three games. And also kind of resting from this weekend cause it gets to be a lot playing six games in 10 days or whatever,” Erica Trom, Head Coach, said.

The Saints face West Fargo Sheyenne Thursday, Nov. 17 in the first round at 5 p.m.