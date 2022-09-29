During Wednesday night’s game against Bismarck State, Williston State sophomore Ashlyn Halford got her 1000th career dig.

Coming into the game Halford knew she only need five more to reach that milestone.

“I knew she would tell me after I got one after a rally would end and she would be like okay you need one more and then I got it and I just hear people cheering. It just felt so good to know there was like everyone in the crowd we are playing Bismarck one of the biggest teams that we love to play it just made the whole experience just 10 times better,” Halford said.