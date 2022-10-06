The Williston State volleyball team looks to turn their season around in the last month of the regular season.

While the Tetons don’t have the record they hoped to have, head coach Chelsea Hinck is impressed with how younger players have stepped up after injuries to veterans like Terran Speake and Daphne Sanchez, with multiple freshmen filling the gaps in their absence at games and practices.

“The girls they have to have that confidence booster too cause we leaned a lot on those two individuals and once we came back after playing Miles after we dropped those players and won that proved right there we have the ability to do so they are strong assests to our team but we can still mold what our program has in store for the rest of the season,” Hinck said