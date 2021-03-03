WDA Basketball: Century knows the target is large as the postseason continues

The WDA top seed in Century is hitting their stride heading into the regional semifinals.

With a perfect record as well, the Patriots are staying the course of one game at a time despite the historic nature of their season. Century knows that with every passing game, the level of difficulty will rise as they near a potential WDA title.

“Each team we play, each time we play, each time we win, that next team is going to come out with a little more energy, and a little more effort, and a little more excitement to try and knock us off and give us a loss,” says head coach Ron Metz. “And so we just have to keep our game and our focus up to make sure we’re into things and focused on what we need to do to just play well and then we’ll see what happens at the end.”

