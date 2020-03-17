Working Out: Staying Active at Home

While restrictions are being put on gatherings across the U.S. people are still trying to maintain their fitness.

Coach Loic Joseph at Big Muddy Crossfit says his gym has not seen a decline in participation yet, but their coaches are sending home workouts to all of its members. The workouts are designed to allow people to remain active even if they are hesitant about going to a gym.

“Using your own body weight to move in different directions is what we’re looking for,” says head trainer Loic Joseph. “Push and pull, squats, situps. Even deadlifting a bottle of water from the ground, or a gallon of milk, pressing it overhead or just pulling it toward you. Anything like that would probably be helpful.”

Joseph said his gym has an app set up where members can log their at home workouts…that allows people to track their progress and stay competitive on their leader boards