The Minot State Men’s Wrestling team looks to improve on a 2-6 record last season with help from some new faces. The Beavers have 16 new wrestlers this year mixed in with seven returning starters.

The team returned to the mat over the weekend for an inner squad meet, which head coach Evan Forde hopes gives the new guys a taste of what a home meet is like.

Adding these early meets will help determine who makes the starting lineup for duals.

“We will get to see some wrestle offs but what we are really looking at we want to see who is going to go out there and compete well in a tournament so we got a couple of open tournaments in the next two weeks so we’re looking for some of our guys at each weight class to establish themselves as a starter before we start getting into our dual meets,” Forde said.