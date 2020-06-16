2021 Pro Bowl to be played at new Las Vegas stadium

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Pro Bowl is headed to Las Vegas.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the 2021 all-star game will be played at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 31 — one week before the Super Bowl in Tampa.

Plans include what the league calls a week-long celebration of football, and will include NFL FLAG Championship games and a Pro Bowl skills showdown in which players compete in a variety of events. There will be community and charity initiatives as well.

“We look forward to partnering with the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to bring the excitement of Pro Bowl week to our Las Vegas fans and community for the first time,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events.

The game was played in Orlando the past four years.

All NFL activities during Pro Bowl week will adhere to the latest public safety guidelines set by medical and public health officials, as well as operate in full compliance with all local and federal government regulations, the league said.

The game has gone back to the traditional AFC versus NFC format and will have 88 players voted in by fans, players and coaches.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17"

Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler"

Wined By Friends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wined By Friends"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Algae Blooms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Algae Blooms"

Special Olympics Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Golf"

Election Canvassing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Canvassing"

Riot Gear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riot Gear"

Sertoma Teeball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sertoma Teeball"

Improving Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Improving Mental Health"

Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Food Network

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Network"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16"

Dicamba Dispute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dicamba Dispute"

Bismarck Ewaste Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Ewaste Event"

Minot City Council Term Limits?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council Term Limits?"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge